Air France ties short-haul future to cost cuts

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Loss-making Air France called on Monday for increased efforts to overhaul its European passenger network and signalled the survival of its short- and medium-haul operations depended on the willingness of staff to accept “drastic” cost cuts.

The French network of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM said it needed to reduce its controllable costs by 20 percent, in part by extending the higher productivity of its new regional operating bases to Orly, Paris’ second airport.

“Air France will continue to offer short and medium-haul service on the condition of achieving extensive restructuring and a drastic reduction in costs,” it said in a statement.

“The goal is to return to break-even for point to point service in 2013 and for the entire short and medium haul business in 2014.”

Recently appointed Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac pledged to develop the group’s Transavia subsidiary to combat low-cost rivals but warned that additional savings must be found to reach the airline’s targeted breakeven point in 2014. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Plumb)