FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France ties short-haul future to cost cuts
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 2, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 6 years ago

Air France ties short-haul future to cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - Loss-making Air France called on Monday for increased efforts to overhaul its European passenger network and signalled the survival of its short- and medium-haul operations depended on the willingness of staff to accept “drastic” cost cuts.

The French network of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM said it needed to reduce its controllable costs by 20 percent, in part by extending the higher productivity of its new regional operating bases to Orly, Paris’ second airport.

“Air France will continue to offer short and medium-haul service on the condition of achieving extensive restructuring and a drastic reduction in costs,” it said in a statement.

“The goal is to return to break-even for point to point service in 2013 and for the entire short and medium haul business in 2014.”

Recently appointed Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac pledged to develop the group’s Transavia subsidiary to combat low-cost rivals but warned that additional savings must be found to reach the airline’s targeted breakeven point in 2014. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Plumb)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.