Air France passenger traffic up 6.8 pct in March

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Air France KLM saw its passenger traffic rise 6.8 percent in March, while cargo traffic fell 3.4 percent, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Passenger traffic climbed most in the Americas region, followed by Africa and the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Declines were seen in the Caribbean and Indian Ocean flights.

“Activity in March benefited from a favourable comparison basis due to the Japanese tsunami and the political crisis in Ivory Coast last year,” said Air France KLM.