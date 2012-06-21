FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France to cut 5,120 jobs by end-2013
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 21, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

Air France to cut 5,120 jobs by end-2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 21 (Reuters) - French carrier Air France unveiled plans to cut 5,120 jobs by the end of next year as part of an effort to slash costs and debt to return to growth in the face of increased competition and soaring fuel bills.

Natural employee attrition over the period is estimated at 1,710 and overstaffing at 3,410, Air France said in a statement on Thursday.

“Assuming the new agreements are signed, procedures for dealing with overstaffing will exclude any recourse to forced departures between now and the end of 2013,” Air France said.

“An evaluation of Transform 2015 (restructuring plan) will be conducted in the second half of 2013. If progress is in line with objectives, then recourse to forced departures would also be avoided in 2014.” (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lionel Laurent)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.