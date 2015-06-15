FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Embattled Air France unveils line closures, new cost cuts
June 15, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Embattled Air France unveils line closures, new cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Air France announced line closures and 80 million euros ($90 million) of new cost cuts on Monday as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring plans in the wake of another drop in its unit revenues.

The carrier, part of Air France-KLM, said it would close four loss-making lines including Kuala Lumpur and three destinations in Europe, and reduce frequencies or capacity on other routes in Japan, Brazil and Russia.

Air France is also studying whether to defer deliveries of two types of new aircraft, the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787, and retire a third A340 early because the older plane achieves poor fuel economy.

The airline also said it was launching legal action against the SNPL ADF Alpa pilots’ union, citing a lack of progress in seven months of negotiations about reorganisation plans. ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Laurence Frost)

