UPDATE 1-Embattled Air France drops routes to cut more costs

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Air France announced line closures and 80 million euros ($90 million) of new cost cuts on Monday as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring plans in the wake of another drop in its unit revenues.

The carrier, part of Air France-KLM, said it would close four loss-making lines including Kuala Lumpur and three destinations in Europe, and reduce frequencies or capacity on other routes in Japan, Brazil and Russia.

Air France said it may also defer deliveries of new Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft and retire another Airbus A340 early because the older plane achieves poor fuel economy.

The airline said it was launching legal action in order to push through its reorganisation plans because it had failed to make any progress in seven months of talks with the SNPL ADF Alpa pilots’ union.

Union representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Air France, like other traditional carriers, faces severe competition from low-cost rivals on regional routes and from state-backed airlines such as Emirates for long-haul passengers.

A strike last year over its existing productivity drive cost the company 500 million euros. German rival Lufthansa is having similar difficulties getting cuts past union officials.