Air France-KLM says won't back down on cost cuts
May 4, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

Air France-KLM says won't back down on cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM pledged on Friday not to back down on the need for a profound overhaul in labour agreements and reiterated a deadline to reach a deal with unions on cost cuts by end-June.

Finance Director Philippe Calavia said he was confident the outcome of French elections would not have an impact on the group’s ability to see through a restructuring plan and that an incoming government would grasp the need for radical changes.

Speaking to analysts, he also ruled out a capital increase as the airline group, whose losses widened in the first quarter, battles to cut its unit costs in the face of high oil prices. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)

