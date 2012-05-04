Air France-KLM says won't back down on cost cuts

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM pledged on Friday not to back down on the need for a profound overhaul in labour agreements and reiterated a deadline to reach a deal with unions on cost cuts by end-June.

Finance Director Philippe Calavia said he was confident the outcome of French elections would not have an impact on the group’s ability to see through a restructuring plan and that an incoming government would grasp the need for radical changes.

Speaking to analysts, he also ruled out a capital increase as the airline group, whose losses widened in the first quarter, battles to cut its unit costs in the face of high oil prices. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)