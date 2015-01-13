FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air France-KLM says too early to detail cost cut plans
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 10:15 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air France-KLM says too early to detail cost cut plans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Air France-KLM denies Figaro report it plans to cut 5,000 jobs

* Plans to cut costs but too early to provide details-spokesman (Adds details, comment)

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM SA said on Tuesday it was too early to detail further belt-tightening actions to cope with a tough economic climate as it denied a Le Figaro newspaper report that it planned around 5,000 job cuts.

“The group denies information reported by Le Figaro,” a group spokesman said.

The Franco-Dutch airline in December issued its third profit warning in six months, trimming its 2014 forecast for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 200 million euros to 1.5 billion to 1.6 billion euros, citing higher-than-expected costs from a pilot strike and weak long-haul revenues.

“On Dec. 18, the group said that its situation and the deteriorating competitive climate required additional cost-cutting actions and a significant reduction of its investment plan,” he said.

“A strengthening of these actions on costs will be submitted to staff representatives ... nothing has been decided yet,” he added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.