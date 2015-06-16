FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
June 16, 2015 / 6:32 AM / 2 years ago

Air France union says "not at war" with management

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - The trade union saying it represents 65 percent of Air France’s pilots criticised its plan for new cost cuts and line closures but said it was “not at war” against the management, indicating no strike plans for now.

“We dispute both the methodology and the logic of these statements,” the SNPL union said in a statement.

“(But) even though Air France is declaring war on its pilots, SNPL AF ALPA is not at war with the management and would prefer to build Air France’s future in a manner which shows responsibility to the group’s customers.”

Air France on Monday announced line closures and 80 million euros ($90 million) of new cost cuts as it accelerates its Perform 2020 restructuring plans in the wake of another drop in its unit revenues.

The carrier, part of Air France-KLM, said it would close four loss-making lines including Kuala Lumpur and three destinations in Europe, and reduce frequencies or capacity on other routes in Japan, Brazil and Russia. (Reporting by Mark John; editing by Astrid Wendlandt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
