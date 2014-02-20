FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Air France-KLM 2013 operating profit 130 mln euros
February 20, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Air France-KLM 2013 operating profit 130 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects figure in headline to 130 mln euros)

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM swung more sharply into profit than expected last year and said it was on course to meet its main debt reduction goal in 2015 after a prolonged crisis.

Posting its first underlying profit in three years, Europe’s second-largest network carrier by revenues said it made an operating profit of 130 million euros in 2013, compared with a 336 million euro operating loss the year before.

Analysts were on average expecting 2013 operating profit of 88 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Air France-KLM confirmed a forecast of 2.5 billion euros in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) or gross earnings for 2014, and said it aimed to reduce net debt to 4.5 billion euros in 2015, as previously pledged.

“We are reasonably confident that the economic situation has stopped weakening,” Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said.

Revenue grew 0.4 percent to 25.52 billion euros, below consensus forecasts, while EBITDA grew by a third to 1.855 billion euros, beating average forecasts of 1.797 billion.

Net attributable losses however widened to 1.827 billion euros after an impairment charge surounding deferred tax assets. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by Andrew Callus)

