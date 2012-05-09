Air France-KLM April passenger traffic up 2.8 pct

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM passenger traffic rose 2.8 percent in April led by new low-cost operating bases in southern France, with the increase magnified by the impact of last year’s Japanese tsunami on year-ago comparisons, the airline group said on Wednesday.

The passenger load factor, or proportion of seats sold, rose 2 percentage points to 83.3 percent as the growth in traffic outpaced a 0.3 percent increase in the number of seats on sale.

Cargo traffic fell 8.3 percent as capacity fell 3.3 pecent, pushing the load factor for freight down 3.5 percentage points to 64.2 percent, the Franco-Dutch group said in a statement.

The figures appeared to extend a trend seen in the first quarter when Air France-KLM said higher passenger traffic failed to compensate for weak cargo hit by gaps in world trade. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)