Air France-KLM launches new cost cuts after Q2 unit revenue falls
July 24, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

Air France-KLM launches new cost cuts after Q2 unit revenue falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Closely watched unit revenue at Air France-KLM fell in the second quarter, prompting Europe’s second-largest network carrier to launch 300 million euros ($329 million) in new cost cuts and scale back its capacity growth for the winter season.

The Franco-Dutch airline group reported lower operating profit and slipped further into the red with a net loss of 79 million euros in the quarter, but maintained its objectives for the year, including a reduction in debt.

Chief Executive Alexandre de Juniac said the 300 million euros in new savings would slash about a quarter from the group’s general administrative expenses of over 1.1 billion.

He urged Air France pilots to reach a new productivity agreement by the end of September but warned that without a deal, the airline would have to take “severe measures” to cut back routes in its long-haul network as early as October.

Air France-KLM said it would increase capacity by just 0.6 percent over the year as a whole, compared with a rise of 1.1 percent it had predicted in February.

The company posted second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 569 million euros. Revenue grew 3 percent to 6.642 billion, but fell 4.5 percent on a comparable basis.

Analysts were on average expecting second-quarter EBITDA of 575.5 million euros and net profit of 2.97 million on sales of 6.513 billion, according to consensus data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the second quarter, unit revenue per passenger-kilometre fell 4.8 percent on a like-for-like basis. ($1 = 0.9116 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

