Air France says talks with pilots unions fail
September 30, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Air France says talks with pilots unions fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Air France said on Wednesday that negotiations with representatives of its pilots over its “Perform 2020” restructuring plan had failed.

Air France, part of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM , said in a statement: “The many hours of talks and negotiations, closely followed by the chairman and CEO of Air France, could not yield, within a reasonable timetable, an agreement insuring the growth and competitiveness of the company.”

Air France-KLM will hold a board meeting on Oct. 1 and Air France will follow with its own board meeting on Oct. 2.

Air France had threatened to cut 10 percent of its long-haul network by 2017 unless pilots accept significant cost cuts and changes to working conditions, union sources told Reuters earlier this month. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by David Holmes)

