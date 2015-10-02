FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France main pilots'union says ready to make new proposals
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 2, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Air France main pilots'union says ready to make new proposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The head of SNPL, the main pilots union at Air France, said on Friday it was ready to make new proposals to management in a long running dispute over working practices.

Union chief Philippe Evain made the comments to Reuters after Alexandre de Juniac, the head of parent Air France-KLM, told Europe 1 radio that while talks with the pilots to boost productivity at the national airline had failed, “the door was not closed” to more talks.

Air France on Thursday warned it would be cutting back on its operations in the next two years to safeguard its future after talks with pilots over a restructuring plan failed.

Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.