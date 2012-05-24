Air France outlines moves to cut costs - union

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Air France plans to consolidate short- and medium-haul regional operations and beef up its Transavia low-cost airline to cut costs in the face of rising competition and fuel bills, a union representative said on Thursday.

The carrier will not reveal details of job cuts as part of the restructuring until late next month, Beatrice Lestic, general secretary of France’s CFDT union, told Reuters following meetings with management.

“It is confirmed that there will be overstaffing to deal with and that there will be a plan, but it will only be announced in June,” Lestic said.

Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM, which is 15.9 percent state-owned, wants to shed 2 billion euros ($2.52 billion) of both debt and operating costs over three years by cutting fleet and staff spending.

Air France-KLM has said it would try to avoid forced redundancies among its 103,000 staff, but wants 20 percent efficiency gains at the Air France network by 2014.

It says long-running labour agreements are hindering its attempts to compete with low-cost carriers, while fuel bills are soaring.

The airline’s employee costs are higher than at Germany’s Deutsche Lufthansa and the International Airlines Group (IAG), which groups British Airways and Spain’s Iberia.

The airline is expected to cut 2,400 jobs over the next three years by not replacing staff, while media reports have suggested Air France could have a voluntary redundancy plan for a further 2,500 staff. The company has denied this.

Lufthansa, which fared better in the global economic crisis than its two main European rivals, said earlier this month it would cut 3,500 jobs as it wrestles with the impact of a previous acquisition spree, as well as tough competition from low-cost and Middle Eastern airlines.

IAG has predicted it will struggle to make money this year in the face of a 1 billion-euro rise in its fuel bill and restructuring costs from the purchase of loss-making carrier bmi.

Air France plans to group together its regional operations - Regional, Brit Air and Airlinair - Lestic said.

The carrier also plans to increase the Transavia fleet to around 20 Boeing 737 aircraft by 2015 from eight currently, with a focus on Mediterranean leisure destinations, she added.

Air France is attempting to take on dominant European low-cost carriers Ryanair and EasyJet with the help of new regional bases in Marseilles, Toulouse and Nice, where it is attempting to reduce costs by 15 percent through more effective use of crews and planes.

There was no immediate comment from Air France which was holding a briefing for journalists on Thursday. ($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)