FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France groundworkers agree to restructuring
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 6, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Air France groundworkers agree to restructuring

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Air France is set to sign a deal with groundworkers to approve a restructuring that aims to cut 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) costs over the next few years, with flight attendant and pilot unions still holding out.

Unions including CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO said on Friday they would sign an accord with Air France on behalf of groundworkers who make up the large majority of the airline’s 49,300 French employees.

The three unions make up more than 30 percent of the staff votes required for the accord to be approved.

Meanwhile, flight attendants’ unions UNAC and SN-PNC said there were still obstacles to a deal, including the structure of shifts and hours. “If these obstacles are not overcome, then we are headed to a ‘no’ vote,” said Didier Foussat of SN-PNC.

Air France shares were up 1.9 percent at 1125 GMT.

The company also said passenger traffic rose 4.6 percent in June across all regions, while cargo traffic fell 2.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8077 euro) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing Leila Abboud; Editing by Dan Lalor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.