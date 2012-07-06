Air France groundworkers agree to restructuring

PARIS, July 6 (Reuters) - Air France is set to sign a deal with groundworkers to approve a restructuring that aims to cut 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) costs over the next few years, with flight attendant and pilot unions still holding out.

Unions including CFE-CGC, CFDT and FO said on Friday they would sign an accord with Air France on behalf of groundworkers who make up the large majority of the airline’s 49,300 French employees.

The three unions make up more than 30 percent of the staff votes required for the accord to be approved.

Meanwhile, flight attendants’ unions UNAC and SN-PNC said there were still obstacles to a deal, including the structure of shifts and hours. “If these obstacles are not overcome, then we are headed to a ‘no’ vote,” said Didier Foussat of SN-PNC.

Air France shares were up 1.9 percent at 1125 GMT.

The company also said passenger traffic rose 4.6 percent in June across all regions, while cargo traffic fell 2.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8077 euro) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing Leila Abboud; Editing by Dan Lalor)