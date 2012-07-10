FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Air France signs accord with ground staff
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2012 / 2:06 PM / in 5 years

Air France signs accord with ground staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French carrier Air France said it has finalised an agreement with staff representatives as part of its efforts to push through a three-year restructuring plan to reduce debt and operating costs.

Unions have signed a deal for ground staff at Air France, part of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, while unions representing pilots and cabin crew plan to put the accord to a vote of its members, Air France said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air France-KLM unveiled a three-year plan in January to reduce debt and operating costs by 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) with an aim to break even in 2014. Air France said last month it needed to cut 5,000 jobs. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.