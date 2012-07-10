Air France signs accord with ground staff

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - French carrier Air France said it has finalised an agreement with staff representatives as part of its efforts to push through a three-year restructuring plan to reduce debt and operating costs.

Unions have signed a deal for ground staff at Air France, part of Franco-Dutch group Air France-KLM, while unions representing pilots and cabin crew plan to put the accord to a vote of its members, Air France said in a statement on Tuesday.

Air France-KLM unveiled a three-year plan in January to reduce debt and operating costs by 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) with an aim to break even in 2014. Air France said last month it needed to cut 5,000 jobs. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leila Abboud)