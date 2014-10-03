FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France may revise strike cost higher - source
October 3, 2014 / 3:25 PM / 3 years ago

Air France may revise strike cost higher - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Air France may revise the cost of a two-week pilots strike higher to as much as 400 million euros ($500 million) due to losses from cancelled bookings, a source close to the company said on Friday.

The company has so far said that the strike, which ended on Sunday, cost 300 million euros.

“Air France-KLM has already publicly mentioned 300 million euros. This amount could reach 350 or 400 million euros, when taking into account especially the lost bookings during the strike period,” a source close to the company said.

Air France plans to announce a revised estimate of the losses incurred on Oct. 8, the carrier said in an email.

Before the strike, the company was targeting earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 2.2-2.3 billion euros for 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.7999 euro) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Jean-Michel Belot; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
