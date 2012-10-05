FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM says Sept traffic rises 0.9 pct
October 5, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 5 years

Air France-KLM says Sept traffic rises 0.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM saw passenger traffic rise 0.9 percent in September, just outpacing a 0.8 percent increase in seating capacity, driven by European services and routes to the Americas, the Franco-Dutch carrier said on Friday.

The passenger load factor, a measure of the portion of capacity used, rose 0.1 percentage points to 85.2 percent, the airline said in a statement.

Freight traffic, meanwhile, fell 6.6 percent last month, more than the 4.5 percent reduction in capacity, leading to a 1.4 point deterioration in cargo load factor to 63.2 percent, the carrier said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

