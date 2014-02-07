FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM Jan passenger traffic rises 3.6 pct
February 7, 2014

Air France-KLM Jan passenger traffic rises 3.6 pct

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said passenger traffic rose 3.6 percent year-on-year in January, driven by growth on routes to the Americas.

The passenger load factor, a measure of the portion of capacity filled, rose by 1.8 percentage points to 83.3 percent, the carrier said in a statement. Passenger numbers rose 3.8 percent to 5.68 million.

Cargo traffic fell 0.8 percent in January, while capacity declined 0.9 percent, the airline added. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

