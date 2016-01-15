Air France drops "plan B" restructuring - unions

PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Air France has dropped a so-called “plan B” restructuring plan of job losses that triggered clashes with staff last year in favour of limited expansion, union sources said on Friday.

In new plans outlined to the airline’s works council, the French unit of Air France-KLM targeted growth in its long-haul network from 2017, they said.

The measures are conditional on greater productivity efforts from pilots and cabin crew, they added.

Net investments would exceed 1 billion euros by 2020.

Air France said it had no immediate comment.

The airline said last week it would post a 2015 operating profit for the first time since 2008. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix)