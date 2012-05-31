FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM unlikely to control Alitalia in 2013
May 31, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

Air France-KLM unlikely to control Alitalia in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM will probably wait until at least 2014 before it uses its option to take control of Italian airline Alitalia, in which it has held 25 percent since January 2009, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“It’s unlikely in 2013,” Jean-Cyril Spinetta told Reuters following Air France-KLM’s annual general meeting, declining to fix a timetable for the move. The French carrier has the option to take control of the Italian airline from January. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by James Regan)

