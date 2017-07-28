IAG CEO sees little change from Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin pact

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - IAG Chief Executive Willie Walsh said on Friday that a reshaped alliance between Delta, Air France-KLM and Virgin was unlikely to change much in the industry, adding that it was too early to say what the impact of the arrangement would be.

Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic unveiled plans on Thursday to combine two overlapping transatlantic joint-ventures, supported by equity deals worth $1 billion, as airlines brace for more competition.

"On the announcement yesterday, I think it's too early really to say. I don't think it really changes anything, to be honest with you," Walsh told reporters.

"We'll wait and see, but at this stage I don't think it's going to make much of a difference... (Virgin) has been in effect been controlled by Delta for several years. So I don't see this changing anything." (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Alexander Smith)