Air France-KLM says to keep winter capacity stable
October 1, 2012 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

Air France-KLM says to keep winter capacity stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM said it plans to respond to the unstable economic environment by keeping seating capacity on its flights during the winter season at roughly the same level as a year ago.

The carrier will raise capacity by 0.5 percent on its long-haul network and cut it by 0.5 percent on medium-haul flights, it said in a statement on Monday.

“Within an unstable economic environment, the Air France-KLM group has decided for the 2012-13 winter season ... to stabilise its growth in capacity compared with winter 2011-12,” Air France-KLM said.

The winter season runs from Oct. 28 until March 23. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)

