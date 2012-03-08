FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industrials
March 8, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 6 years ago

Air France-KLM swings to full-year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM swung to a full-year loss, scrapped its dividend for 2011 and opted not to give a profit forecast for this year because of uncertainty over the soaring cost of fuel.

The group posted an operating loss of 353 million euros ($463.15 million) in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 28 million in the previous year, the airline said in a statement.

“2011 was a tough year for the group, due to the uncertain operating environment and the high fuel price,” Chief Executive Jean-Cyril Spinetta said in the statement. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Elena Berton)

