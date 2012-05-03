UPDATE 4-Airgas beats Street, ups dividend, names new CEO

* Adj EPS $1.11 vs. Street forecast $1.07

* Names new CEO; current CEO to remain chair

* Quarterly dividend raised 25 percent to 40 cents

* Forecasts fiscal Q1 EPS in range mostly below Street

* Shares up 1 percent in afternoon trading

By Ernest Scheyder

May 3 (Reuters) - Airgas Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, hiked its dividend 25 percent, and named a new chief executive so its founder can focus more on growth projects, all bullish signs of rising demand for industrial gas.

The company supplies canisters of oxygen, argon and other gases used in construction, healthcare, entertainment and dozens of other industries. It primarily operates in the United States, making its results a key indicator of the nation’s industrial and economic health.

Last year Airgas successfully fended off a hostile $5.9 billion takeover bid from rival Air Products and Chemicals , in part by insisting that its shareholders would see a greater return if the deal did not go through.

Peter McCausland founded the company in 1982 and, except for a short time during the takeover battle, has been chief executive and chairman since the company went public in 1987.

McCausland, 61, will be replaced as CEO in August by Michael Molinini, 60, who is currently chief operating officer and has worked at the company for 15 years.

McCausland will focus on growth strategies; the company has primarily grown through acquisitions of small gas suppliers and retail locations throughout the United States.

McCausland -- the company’s largest shareholder -- stressed that he will remain an active part of the company’s management and that the change was part of “extensive leadership succession planning.”

“We just felt like given that because I am the founder and that I’ve been here for a long time, this type of gradual transition was a good one,” McCausland said in an interview on Thursday. “We just think it’s the right time after we had record earnings and raised our dividend.”

Both men will effectively share some responsibilities traditionally associated with the CEO position.

McCausland will continue to oversee corporate development and risk management. Molinini will oversee human resources and finance, in addition to his current responsibilities as chief operating officer.

The change should not be seen as a sign the company is focusing on selling itself, McCausland said.

“Our board thinks that our future growth prospects are terrific,” he said. “If someone came to us and made us an offer, we would rigorously evaluate it, as we did with the Air Products offer, and we would do what is right for our shareholders.”

RESULTS & GUIDANCE

For the fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, net earnings were $88 million or $1.12 per share, compared with earnings of $62.8 million or 74 cents per share in the same quarter of 2011.

Excluding restructuring charges and other one-time items, earnings were $1.11 per share.

By that measure, analysts had expected earnings of $1.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.24 billion. Analysts expected $1.22 billion.

For the fiscal first quarter, Airgas expects to earn $1.12 to $1.16 per share. Analysts expect the company to earn $1.16 for that period.

Airgas said it’s not worried about a new service from Amazon.com Inc, known as Amazon Supply, that sells construction materials direct to consumers.

Airgas sells welding supplies in addition to industrial gases, and some analysts have expressed concern the new Amazon service could encroach on Airgas territory.

Many customers prefer Airgas’ technical assistance and other services that won’t be offered by Amazon, Molinini said.

“There’s a bunch of small customers who might go to this Amazon site, but most of those customers who we’d lose we already lost years ago to The Home Depot and other retailers,” Molinini said.

The company turned down Amazon’s request to sell welding materials for Amazon Supply, he said.

“We don’t think that anyone like Amazon or Home Depot can touch our bread-and-butter customers because the gases and the welding are very technical and the customer is very dependent on us for technical support,” McCausland said.

DIVIDEND

Airgas raised its quarterly dividend 25 percent to 40 cents. The dividend will be payable June 29 to shareholders of record on June 15.

Shares of Radnor, Pennsylvania-based Airgas were up 1 percent to $92.17 -- a 52-week high -- in Thursday afternoon trading.