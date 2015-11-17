France's Air liquide in deal to buy Airgas

PARIS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - France’s Air Liquide said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to buy U.S. peer Airgas Inc for $143 per share in cash, giving the company a total enterprise value of $13.4 billion ($13.40 billion).

The deal, which will be accretive to earnings from the first year, will yield more than $300 million of pre-tax cost, efficiency and volume synergies, the majority within two to three years, the statement said.

Air Liquide said it had committed bridge financing for the transaction and intends to refinance it through a capital increase in the range of 3 billion euros to 4 billion euros, and a combination of U.S. dollar and Euro long-term bonds.