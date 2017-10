NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - State-run carrier Air India has offered to sell five Boeing 777 planes, according to a tender document posted on its website on Friday.

Bidders have until Nov. 19 to submit their bids for the planes that were earlier planned to be leased out.

The debt-crippled carrier has been under pressure to trim costs and is alive today thanks to the $5.8 billion taxpayers’ bailout.