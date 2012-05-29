Air India not to take Dreamliners until compensation fixed-min

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - State-owned Air India will not take delivery of any Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co until the two parties agree on a compensation package for a delay, India’s civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said.

The debt-strapped and loss-making Indian carrier, which was supposed to take delivery of the first of 27 Dreamliners by the end of May, is seeking nearly $1 billion in compensation for the delayed aircraft.

Air India is studying all legal options including arbritration in case the two parties fail to reach an agreement, Singh said, while declining to say how much compensation Air India was seeking. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)