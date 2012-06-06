Air India to get three Dreamliners this month-minister

NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - Air India is expected to take delivery of three Dreamliner aircraft from Boeing Co this month, India’s civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said, after the two companies agreed on a compensation package for the delayed order.

The loss-making state-owned carrier was supposed to receive the first of 27 Dreamliners by the end of May. The compensation package is now awaiting approval from a group of Indian ministers, Singh added.

Singh said last month that no Dreamliners would be delivered before the two parties agreed on a compensation package for the delay.