India ministers approve Boeing Dreamliner delay compensation

NEW DELHI, July 25 (Reuters) - An Indian ministerial panel has approved an undisclosed compensation package from Boeing Co for delayed delivery of Dreamliner aircraft for state-run Air India, the country’s Aviation Minister Ajit Singh said on Wednesday.

The package must now be cleared by India’s cabinet, Singh added.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the carrier, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.