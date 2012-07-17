FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India may clear Boeing Dreamliner compensation in 15 days-minister
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 11:26 AM / in 5 years

India may clear Boeing Dreamliner compensation in 15 days-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGALORE, July 17 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet is likely to clear in 15 days a compensation package agreed by state-run Air India and Boeing Co over delayed deliveries of Dreamliners by the U.S. planemaker, civil aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday.

Deliveries of the cutting-edge 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the airline, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.

India has not yet signed off on an undisclosed package agreed between Air India and Boeing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.