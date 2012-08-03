FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cabinet approves Boeing Dreamliner delivery
August 3, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

India cabinet approves Boeing Dreamliner delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - India’s federal cabinet on Friday gave a formal go-ahead to state-run Air India to start taking deliveries of 27 Boeing Dreamliners, a government statement said.

The government has not yet approved a compensation package agreed between Boeing and Air India and a group of government officials will take a call on the matter at a later date, the statement said.

Deliveries of the 787 Dreamliners are caught up in a dispute between the U.S. planemaker and India over compensation to the carrier, after production of the planes was delayed by four years.

