Air India bond sale likely to get unconditional govt guarantee-source

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is likely to give an unconditional guarantee for Air India’s 74 billion rupee ($1.41 billion) bond sale, a government source said.

The source said the aviation and finance ministries were in final talks regarding the guarantee.

The national carrier postponed the deadline for bid submissions for the sale to Oct. 12, in the sixth such delay, still hoping to get an unconditional guarantee before the new date, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported on Tuesday. ($1 = 52.4700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Anand Basu)