Air India awaiting govt approval for bond sale
#Credit Markets
October 8, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

Air India awaiting govt approval for bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Ailing national carrier Air India is awaiting approval from the government for a 74-billion-rupee ($1.4 billion) bond sale, Chairman Rohit Nandan said on Monday.

In July, the airline had invited banks to bid for underwriting roles for the bond sale and was seeking to sell the debt via a private placement.

$1 = 51.8850 Indian rupees Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com; 91-22-6180-7138; Reuters Messaging: aradhana.aravindan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
