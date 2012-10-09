FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India to ask for Lufthansa help in joining airlines alliance
October 9, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

India to ask for Lufthansa help in joining airlines alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - India plans to ask Germany’s Lufthansa AG to help Air India join Star Alliance, aviation minister Ajit Singh said on Tuesday, as it renews its push to become a member of the airlines network after failing to do so last year.

Both Air India and market leader Jet Airways can become members of Star Alliance at the same time, he added. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by G.Ram Mohan) (aradhana.aravindan@thomsonreuters.com; 91-22-6180-7138; Reuters Messaging: aradhana.aravindan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

