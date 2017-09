(Repeats without change to text)

July 14 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp : * Air Lease Corporation and Air New Zealand announce agreement for five new Airbus a320neo family aircraft * Says the first aircraft, a new a321neo, is scheduled for delivery in August 2017 * Says the first new a320neo will deliver in September 2017 * Says the remaining three aircraft will deliver in 2018 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage