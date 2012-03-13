FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Air Lease Corp sells $1 bln notes
March 13, 2012 / 9:06 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue-Air Lease Corp sells $1 bln notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp on Tuesday
sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million. 	
    JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AIR LEASE CORP 	
	
AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 5.625 PCT   MATURITY    04/01/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   10/01/2012 	
MOODY'S NR      YIELD 5.625 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/16/2012   	
S&P NR          SPREAD 466 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH NR         MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

