New Issue-Air Lease Corp sells $1 bln notes

March 13 (Reuters) - Air Lease Corp on Tuesday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. JP Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: AIR LEASE CORP AMT $1 BLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S NR YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/16/2012 S&P NR SPREAD 466 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NR MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS