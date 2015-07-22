FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FedEx orders 50 Boeing freighters in deal worth $9.97bn at list prices
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

FedEx orders 50 Boeing freighters in deal worth $9.97bn at list prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 22 (Reuters) - Fedex Express, a subsidiary of the world’s largest cargo firm FedEx Corp, has ordered 50 additional Boeing Co 767-300 freighters, the company said in a statement.

The deal, which includes options for another 50 767Fs, is worth $9.97 billion at list prices. Customers typically get an undisclosed discount off the list prices.

FedEx said the aircraft will be delivered over the fiscal years 2018-2023. The latest deal brings FedEx’s firm orders for 767Fs to 106.

The contract is also the single-largest order for 767s in the history of the programme, allowing Boeing to extend the aircraft’s production line well into the next decade.

Reporting by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.