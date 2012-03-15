FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's airlines seen losing more than $2.5 bln in FY13- CAPA
March 15, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 6 years ago

India's airlines seen losing more than $2.5 bln in FY13- CAPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The Centre for Asia-Pacific Aviation (CAPA) expects India’s airline industry to lose more than $2.5 billion in the next fiscal year if oil prices touch $135 a barrel, its chief executive of South Asia said.

The industry consultancy expects $2.5 billion loss for the sector in the 2011/12 fiscal year that ends on March 31, Kapil Kaul said.

Troubled Kingfisher Airlines, which has a debt of about $1.3 billion, needs at least $500 million immediately to keep flying, according to CAPA.

The debt-ridden airline would need $800 million to return to full operations, Kaul said. (Reporting by Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)

