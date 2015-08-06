FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate report seeks transparency in air fares
#Industrials
August 6, 2015

U.S. Senate report seeks transparency in air fares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate report called for greater transparency in air fares after finding that some airline fees, such as change and cancellation penalties and preferred seating, are hiding the true cost of air travel.

The report by the minority staff of the Senate Commerce Committee found that consumers who buy tickets on airline websites are sometimes only shown seats that require additional fees.

“The traveling public is being nickel-and-dimed to death,” said Senator Bill Nelson, who is a part of the committee. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

