American Airlines pushes back delivery of Airbus A320neo jets
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines pushes back delivery of Airbus A320neo jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group said on Monday that it would wait four to five more years before taking delivery of 35 new Airbus Group A320neo family jetliners to gain capacity flexibility.

American said that instead of taking the planes in 2017 and 2018 as planned, it agreed with Airbus to push back deliveries to 2021-2023. It made the announcement in a regulatory filing.

The airline, the world’s largest passenger carrier, said the deferrals left it with no A320neo purchase commitments in 2017 and 2018. It now has commitments for 25 A320neos in 2019 and 75 in 2020 or later, American said.

The American orders stem from a massive purchase agreement the company signed in 2011 for 260 Airbus A320 family airplanes.

The Airbus deal forced Boeing Co to follow Airbus’ strategy by revamping its 737 jets with new engines rather than taking the time to create a more ambitious full redesign of its top-selling jet. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
