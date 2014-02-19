FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China budget carrier Spring eyes $3 bln A320 order
February 19, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

China budget carrier Spring eyes $3 bln A320 order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chinese low-cost carrier Spring Airlines is set to make an order for up to 30 Airbus A320 aircraft worth $3 billion at list prices, the company’s chairman told Reuters.

The airline hopes to divide the order between the current model of the Airbus A320 and the re-engined A320neo, Wang Zhenghua said in an interview in Singapore.

The additional aircraft will help boost capacity and preserve market share as more airlines enter the Chinese low-cost market in the next year, and as the demand for both leisure and business travel continues to grow domestically.

