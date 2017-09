(Reuters) - Last week’s news of a Justice Department probe into whether the four major U.S. airlines illegally worked together to prop up airfares has prompted 11 private lawsuits as of Wednesday, with more undoubtedly to come.

The first of them was filed just hours after the department said last week it was probing “possible unlawful coordination.” It was filed in the Southern District of New York.

