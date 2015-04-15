FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Changes to Gulf Open Skies pacts could involve price, capacity dumping rules -Delta CEO
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 15, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Changes to Gulf Open Skies pacts could involve price, capacity dumping rules -Delta CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, background, byline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

April 15 (Reuters) - Potential changes to U.S. Open Skies pacts with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates could involve new rules on price-lowering and capacity-dumping, Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson said on Wednesday.

The remarks during a conference call on the company’s earnings represented one of the clearest statements yet by U.S. airlines on what they hope talks between the U.S. and the Gulf states would achieve if they take place.

Delta and other U.S. airlines have charged their Gulf competitors with receiving more than $40 billion in subsidies from their home governments. This, they say, has allowed them to lower prices and begin pushing U.S. airlines out of key markets.

Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have denied the allegations, saying U.S. carriers have lost market share because of inferior service.

“We’re in the process of answering questions (from the U.S. government),” Anderson said, “and the end result needs to be like the Chinese steel case or agricultural cases that the U.S. frequently brings (to the World Trade Organization), where you come up with remedies that will address a subsidy.”

The Obama administration on Friday solicited comments on the debate and said it expected to begin reviewing submissions by the end of May.

The government has not indicated whether it would discuss the subsidy claims with Qatar and the UAE. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.