FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE official says 'happy to talk' with U.S. about alleged airline subsidies - media
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 5:38 PM / 3 years ago

UAE official says 'happy to talk' with U.S. about alleged airline subsidies - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - A United Arab Emirates aviation official said Wednesday that the country is “happy to talk” with the United States about alleged state subsidies received by Gulf airlines but added that no government action currently is necessary, according to the media outlet Gulf News.

A group of U.S. airlines and unions that has lobbied the United States to address the alleged subsides applauded the comments in a press release on Wednesday. Still, the U.A.E. official, an assistant director-general at the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the two governments should commit to their “Open Skies” policies, which authorize commercial flying between the countries, the report said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.