U.S. airline CEOs to meet with Kerry on Gulf carriers

Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. airline leaders will meet with Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday to argue for U.S. action on subsidies that they allege three Gulf carriers have received, according to a U.S. State Department official.

The 1:30 p.m. meeting, listed on a public schedule, will mark the first time the CEOs of Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines Group Inc have won time with Kerry in a months-long crusade to persuade the Obama administration to talk with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates about curbing alleged unfair competition from the Gulf. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York)