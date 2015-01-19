FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indigo's Franke sees consolidation among U.S. low-cost airlines
January 19, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Indigo's Franke sees consolidation among U.S. low-cost airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - One of the most influential investors in low-cost airlines, Bill Franke, on Monday raised the prospect of consolidation among U.S. budget carriers, echoing a shake-out among traditional network airlines.

“If you want to see how the international aviation landscape is going to evolve, just look to the United States, where consolidation has left just four major legacy carriers to compete with the low-cost airlines that serve the rest of the market,” said Franke, managing partner of private equity firm Indigo Partners, which recently acquired Frontier Airlines.

“As an aside, don’t we all wonder just how long it will take before the three to five lower-cost airlines in the States will consolidate,” he added in a speech at the Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

Reporting by Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan

