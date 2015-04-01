FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-easyJet plane makes emergency landing after "passenger punched stewardess"
April 1, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-easyJet plane makes emergency landing after "passenger punched stewardess"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to wider subscribers, no changes to text)

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - An easyJet plane made an emergency landing in Rome after a passenger became disruptive and assaulted a cabin member during a flight from Geneva, the airline said on Wednesday.

Newspaper reports said a man punched a stewardess after becoming angry over having to wait for a sandwich.

“EasyJet can confirm that flight EZS1483 from Geneva to Pristina on 31 March diverted to Rome as a result of a passenger onboard behaving in a disruptive manner,” the airline said.

“The aircraft was met by the police on arrival in Rome and the passenger was arrested,” it added. “The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always easyJet’s priority.”

The 180 passengers were taken on to Pristina, the capital of Kosovo, on a separate flight later in the afternoon. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Neil Maidment)

