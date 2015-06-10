FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2015

Emirates airline sees more opportunity to fly in Europe

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Emirates airline Chief Executive Tim Clark said on Wednesday that the opportunity exists to increase point-to-point service from Europe, but added that he is concerned about harming struggling European airlines.

Emirates also is actively considering a large purchase of Airbus A350 aircraft and Boeing 787s to replace older 777s that will begin retiring in 2017.

“We’re just concluding our performance assessments,” Clark said in an interview at an event in New York. He declined to say when the airline would place orders. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott)

