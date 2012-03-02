UN aviation body says emissions proposal on track

March 2 (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations body that oversees civil aviation said on Friday that his agency still plans to have a proposal on measures to address emissions from aviation by the end of 2012.

A trade conflict over the European Union’s emissions trading scheme has pushed the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to accelerate its hunt for “market-based measures” to combat climate change.

Secretary General Raymond Benjamin told Reuters that four unspecified options are still being considered by ICAO’s governing council, and two others have been eliminated. (Reporting By Allison Martell in New York and Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by Janet Guttsman)